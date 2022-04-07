From Drones To Lightweight Tanks, India Bans Import Of Another 101 Military Items

New Delhi: From lightweight tanks, naval utility helicopters to drones, India has banned the import of yet another 101 military equipment and systems in a bid to promote indigenisation in defence manufacturing.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday released the third positive indigenisation list of 101 items, comprising major equipment and platforms.

The list, notified by the Department of Military Affairs, Ministry of Defence (MoD), lays special emphasis on equipment/systems which are being developed and are likely to translate into firm orders in the next five years. These weapons and platforms are planned to be indigenised progressively with effect from December 2022 to December 2027.

These 101 items will, henceforth, be procured from local sources as per provisions of the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020.

“Today’s development follows issue of first list (101) and second list (108) that were promulgated on August 21, 2020 and May 31, 2021, respectively,” said the defence ministry. Import substitution of ammunition which is a recurring requirement has been given special emphasis. The spirit behind issuing these three lists comprising 310 defence equipment, slated to be manufactured locally, reflects the growing confidence of the Government in the capabilities of the domestic industry that it can supply equipment of international standards to meet the demand of the Armed Forces.

It is likely to stimulate the potential of indigenous Research and Development (R&D) by attracting fresh investment into technology and manufacturing capabilities. It will provide ample opportunities to the domestic industry for understanding the trends and future needs of the Armed Forces.

The third list comprises highly complex Systems, Sensors, Weapons and Ammunition like Light Weight Tanks, Mounted Arty Gun Systems (155mmX 52Cal), Guided Extended Range (GER) Rocket for PINAKA MLRS, Naval Utility Helicopters (NUH), Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPV), MF STAR (Radar For Ships), Medium Range Anti-Ship Missile (Naval Variant), Advance Light Weight Torpedo (Ship Launch), High Endurance Autonomous Underwater Vehicle, Medium Altitude Long Endurance Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (MALE UAV), Anti-Radiation Missiles, Loitering Munitions and others.

Addressing the audience on the occasion, Singh (Contd On Page 2)