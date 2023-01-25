Fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh blocks 265 roads

Shimla: While several other areas of the state were battered by heavy rains on Wednesday, 265 roads in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Kinnaur, Shimla, and Kullu districts were blocked by a fresh round of snowfall.

Minimum temperatures in the state went up by three to five notches. At night, Keylong was the coldest, with a low temperature of minus 4.7 degrees Celsius.

Another western disturbance is expected to strike the region starting Friday night, and the local weather service has predicted a wet spell in the region until January 30. There were 139 roads closed in Lahaul and Spiti, 92 in Chamba, 13 in Shimla and Kullu combined, 3 in Mandi, and 2 in Kangra district. These are National Highway 3 near Rohtang Pass, National Highway 305 near Jalori Pass, and National Highway 505 from Gramphu to Lossar. Gondla saw the most snowfall with 50.5 cm, followed by Salooni with 46 cm, Kukumseri with 32 cm, Bharmaur with 30 cm, Keylong with 23 cm, Hansa with 20 cm, Kothi with 10 cm, Khadrala and Sangla with 8 cm each, Kalpa and Shillaroo with 5 cm, Chopal, Narkanda, and Pooh with 3 cm, and Kufri with 1 cm.—Inputs from Agencies