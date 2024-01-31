Fresh Snowfall Brightens Himachal: Smiles Return, Hopes Rise for Farms and Tourism

Revival of Joy: Himachal Rejoices as Fresh Snowfall Breaks Dry Spell, Boosting Hopes for Farmers and Tourist Industry. IMD Issues Alerts for Ongoing and Future Weather Patterns.

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): After a period of weather that raised concerns about a decline in winter tourism the mountainous areas of Himachal Pradesh experienced a refreshing snowfall on Wednesday according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



In the day significant snowfall has covered the higher parts of Himachal including districts such as Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Lahaul Spiti, Kinnaur and Shimla. This update comes from the weather forecasting agency.



The end to the prolonged spell has brought joy to local residents, particularly farmers who are now hopeful for a more abundant harvest. In places like Kharapathar, Tikkar Mandhol, Narkanda and the upper reaches of Dodra Kawar region in Shimla district farmers are expressing relief after the snowfall.



In a development the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert on Tuesday which suggests that there is a possibility of further snowfall in higher elevations and rainfall in other parts of the state within the next 48 hours.



According to forecasts heavy rain or snowfall is expected in Chamba,Kangra,Kinnaur,Kullu,Lahaul Spiti,Mandi and Shimla districts starting from January 30 night, until February 2 morning.

Furthermore there is a western disturbance on the horizon that will likely impact the state resulting in increased snowfall in both high altitude areas and plains from Wednesday onwards.



According to Sandeep Kumar Sharma, a scientist at IMD we can anticipate more snowfall in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh over the next five or six days. The rainfall activity will commence tonight.



An orange alert has been issued for snowfall in the mountains on January 31st and February 1st while a yellow alert covers other parts of the state for thunderstorms. Thunderstorm alerts have been specifically issued for Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, Shimla, Bilaspur and Sirmaur. Furthermore an orange alert has been announced for snowfall in Chamba Lahaul Spiti, Kullu and Kinnaur.



Temperature readings from the 24 hours indicate that the recent snowfall has brought about chilly conditions. Places like Kukumseri in Lahaul Spiti recorded a temperature of 4.9 degrees Celsius while Kalpa, in Kinnaur registered 2.6 degrees Celsius. Although weather activities are expected to decrease after February 2nd another western disturbance may approach on February 3rd and 4th bringing rainfall to plains and snowfall to regions.

With the expected rainfall the temperature will decrease, bringing a promising winter scenery to Himachal Pradesh. This brings hope for both agriculture and tourism, in the region.

