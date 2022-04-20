Four die in illegal mining in Jharkhand

Ranchi: Four persons engaged in illegal mining died on Friday morning as mica mines caved in Jharkhand's Koderma district. The incident occurred at the Foolwariya jungle, following which two bodies have been recovered from the mine this afternoon, the police said.

According to police, a rescue operation is underway to extract the other bodies.

When the mines caved in, there were more than 10 persons engaged in illegal mining. As many as four persons managed to escape while six persons got trapped inside the mine.

Of the six persons trapped, two were rescued by the local people but are reportedly in a critical condition.

Illegal mining of mica mines is going on for a long period of time in the state.

Illegal mining of coal, mica and bauxite mines claims many lives every year in the state.

—IANS