    Four children drown in U.P’s Banda

    Pankaj Sharma
    August30/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Banda: A young woman and six children slipped into the Yamuna river at Gaila Ghat during the ‘kajaria’ immersion on Raksha Bandhan on Wednesday.

    While the woman and two children were rescued, four other children died.

    A huge crowd gathered at the spot as soon as the news spread. The localsentered the water to rescue the children but Vijaylaxmi (14), Pushpendra (8), Suryansh (5), and Rakhi (9), could not be saved in time.

    The four children were taken to the community health centre where the doctors declared them brought dead.

    Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to provide compensation to the kin of the deceased.

    —IANS

