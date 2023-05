New Delhi: After a long political career, Sharad Yadav, the former leader of the JD(U), passed away on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram, according to family members. He was 75.

His wife, a daughter, and a son all live on after him.

According to a statement released by the Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Yadav was brought to the emergency ward while he was in unconscious and unresponsive state.—Inputs from Agencies