Former India Captain M S Dhoni's Hookah-Smoking Video Surfaces, Goes Viral

MS Dhoni's Unforeseen Hookah Revelry: A Closer Look at the Viral Video From the Social Gathering, Prompting Questions About the Cricketer's Off-field Choices and IPL Transition Post-Retirement.

The Hawk: A widely circulated video depicts M S Dhoni indulging in a hookah session during a social gathering, sparking intrigue among fans.

Renowned for his dedication to fitness, Dhoni, having retired from international cricket, now concentrates solely on IPL commitments.

https://twitter.com/rose_k01/status/1743711882958274811?

The Hawk cannot independently confirm the video's authenticity or its precise date and time.



Disclaimer: Smoking is harmful to health. The Hawk does not promote smoking.