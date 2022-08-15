Forget political differences for 'Sujalam-Sufalam': Goa CM

Panaji, Aug 15: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that to make Goa 'Sujalam, Sufalam', newly elected panch members will have to forget political differences and all political parties will have to come together.

Sawant during his Independence Day address from the Old Secretariat in Panaji, said that the government, CM or Ministers cannot work alone. "We need all political parties to come together. Then only we can reach schemes and programmes to everyone. Newly elected Panch and sarpanch should forget the political differences, even if NGOs work for good things then we can achieve our goals. We need your support to take Goa ahead and make Goa 'Sujalam Sufalam'," Sawant said.

Stating that the state has got good response to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' as tirangas were seen displayed at schools, panchayats, masjids, church and temples, Sawant said it was a proud moment to witness it.

"Through this we have shown the concept of 'One nation, One Emotion and One Identity'. Goa is special and with Uniform Civil Code we have shown that we Hindus, Christians and Muslims are united. Henceforth too we will protect our unity. I expect your support will always be there to take Goa ahead," Sawant said.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the 'aspirational district' concept to make development of districts that are lagging behind. "Goa is a small state. We decided to look for aspirational villages and take them ahead. We have identified 16 villages. Six from the North district and 10 from the South district. Through this, areas from health, education, agriculture, basic infrastructure, skill development and financial inclusion will be focused," he said.

"The Prime Minister launched the 'Gati Shakti' concept, but we are not lagging behind in it. Be it road connectivity, rail connectivity, port connectivity, airport connectivity, we have decided to go ahead in these areas and have created a master plan," he said.

He said that not only cities but the state government has plans to connect villages with the Sewerage Treatment Plant. "We will connect villages with STP. We have a master plan. We could do it in cities, but now villages will be connected," he said.

He said that for proper implementation of the New Education Policy, infrastructure and human resources will be created within the next one year. "We are already working on it. Through Vidhya Samikasha Kendra students will be tracked. So the quality of education will improve," he said.

—IANS