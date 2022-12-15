For threatening an industrialist, K'taka Hindu Mahasabha's leader detained

Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka (The Hawk): Rajesh Pavithran, the state president of the Hindu Mahasabha, was detained by the Karnataka Police on Thursday on suspicion of making threats against an industrialist and attempting to extort money from him.

Police claim that the accused threatened to expose the industrialist's sensitive details on social media. The accused was detained by the Surathkal police as a result of the complaint.

The Kavoor-based industrialist Suresh, according to the police, was pondering forming a business partnership with the accused Rajesh Pavithran. Suresh had reversed course, though, after growing uneasy about Pavithran's actions.

This infuriated the accused, who then forcibly removed his laptop. According to reports, Pavithran sought gold and extortion money. The police claimed that he had additionally threatened to "chop his limbs off if he failed to give him money."

The accused had threatened to make all the private information on the laptop available to the public. Then, Suresh reported the incident to the police. One Dr. Sanija is also the target of the complaint.

