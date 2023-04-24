threats
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
For threatening an industrialist, K'taka Hindu Mahasabha's leader detained
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Threats against local journalists were planned by an ex-Kashmiri journalist: Police
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Fresh threats to Mukesh Ambani family, Mumbai cops probing
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Delhi police provides security cover for Nupur Sharma, family following threats
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
FIR over threats to Nupur Sharma for remarks on Prophet
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
BJP action against its leaders after threats from external powers: Cong
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.