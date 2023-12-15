Following are the top foreign stories at 1715 hours

Global Dynamics Unveiled: From Russia's Mobilisation Amid Ukraine Struggles to India-Egypt Defence Pacts, and Discussions on Cyprus, SCO Trade, India-US Scientific Collaboration, and Honours at Gates Foundation - A Snapshot of Today's Geopolitical Landscape.

FGN55: RUSSIA-PUTIN-6THLD UKRAINE Putin announces partial mobilisation of reservists; says Russia fighting 'entire Western military machine' Moscow: President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced a "partial mobilisation" of some 300,000 reservists with immediate effect in the wake of setbacks suffered by Russia in its conflict with Ukraine, saying the measure is necessary as his country is fighting the "entire Western military machine".

FGN44: EGYPT-RAJNATH Confident defence co-operation MoU will take India-Egypt partnership to historic heights: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Cairo: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday described his visit to Egypt as "highly productive" and expressed confidence that the MoU on defence cooperation signed between the two sides will take the Indo-Egyptian partnership to "historic heights".



FGN6: UN-JAISHANKAR-TURKIYE EAM Jaishankar discusses Cyprus with Turkiye's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu United Nations: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has discussed the Cyprus issue with Turkiye's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu, hours after the Turkish President raked up Kashmir in his address to the General Assembly.



FGN50: CHINA-SCO-TRANSIT TRADE Transit trade among SCO countries possible unless protectionism comes in the way: Official Beijing: Trade connectivity among the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) countries with transit rights should not be a problem unless âprotectionism comes in the wayâ and the issue could be discussed at the next summit of the eight-member grouping in India, Deputy Secretary General of the bloc Sohail Khan has said.

FGN18: US-INDIAN-S AND T-SINGH India, US have common goals and stakes that bind them together: Minister Jitendra Singh Washington: India and the US have common goals and stakes that bind the two nations together, visiting Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh has said, urging the American scientific community and entrepreneurs to work with their Indian counterparts in areas like health, clean energy, and space.



FGN8 UN-I2U2-MEETING I2U2 grouping of India, Israel, UAE, US expresses commitment to deepen economic partnership New York: The I2U2 grouping of India, Israel, UAE and the US has expressed commitment to deepening their economic partnership and has taken stock of current projects in agriculture and clean energy and reviewed potential projects to help the group's objectives.



FGN10 US-GATES FOUNDATION-AWARD-INDIAN Indian and 3 others honoured with 2022 Goalkeepers Global Goals awards by Gates Foundation for driving progress New York: India's Radhika Batra, Zahra Joya of Afghanistan, Vanessa Nakate of Uganda and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen have been honoured by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for their extraordinary work towards achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

FGN3 US-UKRAINE-VOTES Russia's referendum in Ukraine sham, affront to principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity: US Washington: The United States has termed the plan to hold voting in Russian-controlled regions of eastern and southern Ukraine to become integral parts of Russia a "sham" and an "affront to principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity".



FGN47: NEPAL-CITIZENSHIP-BILL Nepal President Bhandari refuses to sign Citizenship Amendment Bill; experts say "unconstitutional move" Kathmandu: Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari has refused to sign within the stipulated deadline a key bill to amend the Nepal Citizenship Act, which was endorsed twice by both the houses of Parliament, a move described by constitutional experts as a serious blow to the Constitution.



FGN45: PAK-FLOODS-UNICEF UNICEF regrets poor response to USD 39 million appeal for Pakistan's flood-hit children Islamabad: UNICEF has regretted that its funding appeal for over three million children in Pakistan's flood-affected areas was still less than a third of the USD 39 million it sought, according to a senior official.



FGN30: US-CHINA-TAIWAN No change in US' 'One China' policy : White House Washington: The White House has defended President Joe Biden's remarks that the American military would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, saying he was answering a "hypothetical question" that was not a reflection of any change in the 'One China' policy of the US.

—PTI