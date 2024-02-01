FM Nirmala Sitharaman: PM SVANIDHI Empowers 78 Lakh Street Vendors with Credit Assistance

FM Sitharaman Unveils Success of PM SVANIDHI, Providing Credit Assistance to 78 Lakh Street Vendors in the Interim Budget 2024-25.

New Delhi: During the presentation of the Interim Budget 2024 25 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared that the Prime Ministers Street Vendors AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANIDHI) initiative has successfully provided credit assistance to 7.8 million street vendors across the country. This flagship program has become a support system for the street vending community enabling their businesses to thrive and ensuring financial stability.



Sitharaman highlighted the effectiveness and sustainability of PM SVANIDHI by mentioning that 230,000 street vendors have received credit for the time underscoring its positive impact.



The Finance Minister also shed light on impactful initiatives like PM JANMAN Yojana, which focuses on supporting Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). This initiative aims to uplift marginalized communities by providing them with opportunities for socio development and support.



Additionally Sitharaman emphasized the importance of PM Vishakarma Yojana in offering assistance to artisans and craftspeople. Recognizing the value of preserving crafts this initiative contributes towards the overall growth of artisan communities.



Another significant inclusion in the Interim Budget is the Scheme for Empowerment of Divyang (Persons with Disabilities) and transgender individuals. Sitharaman reiterated the governments commitment to inclusivity by stating that this scheme aims to create employment opportunities while promoting societal integration, for Divyang and transgender individuals.

The Finance Ministers statements highlight the governments commitment to ensuring that every individual is taken care of with an emphasis, on implementing inclusive policies that tackle the distinct difficulties experienced by different communities throughout the country.