Five must-have qualities of a baby mattress every Mother should know!

NEW DELHI : Babies can spend up to 90 per cent of their time sleeping. Their development takes place while they are sleeping. If the child does not sleep well at night, it will undoubtedly interfere with the mother's sleep. Mothers who have disrupted sleep patterns become stressed and irritable.

According to the Beddy-Momspresso survey, 94 per cent of mothers are sleep deprived. Because they share a bed with their children, 53 per cent of mothers say they don't get enough sleep. It is critical to have children sleep in their own bed and mattress from the time they are infants.

When selecting a mattress for their children, parents must exercise caution. It should aid the child's development. Mattresses designed specifically for children will help them sleep better. Shruti Malani, Co-founder of Beddy by Centuary Mattresses, suggests that new Moms consider the following features when purchasing a baby mattress based on the findings of the Beddy-Momspresso survey:

Breathable and temperature regulating

When it comes to choosing a Kids mattress, we must make sure that it has a better temperature regulation. Because coir absorbs heat and has natural cooling properties, mattresses with a coir base provide better temperature control. This lowers the temperature of the mattress, resulting in increased comfort and sleep quality. The use of profiled foam in mattresses improves airflow. It is especially useful in assisting the child to roll over face down. This feature reduces the possibility of suffocation.

Waterproof

A child's mattress should be waterproof to avoid the growth of bacteria. It is also critical for a child to sleep on a dry and clean mattress. Another advantage of having waterproof mattresses is that they are simple to clean.

Natural Material

Mattresses made from natural materials are a fantastic step toward sustainability. Natural materials are better for the breathability of the mattress, and these types of mattresses are more environmentally friendly. eco-friendly. Priority should be given to mattresses that have received an Oeko-Tex certification for being safe and free of any harmful materials.

Firm and Durable

While it is widely assumed that babies should be given soft and bouncy mattresses, the truth is that a firm mattress supports the baby's development much better. One of the important factors that parents consider when making purchasing decisions is durability. A mattress must be durable enough to last a long time so that the child can eventually grow into it. When making a decision, durability and quality are both important considerations.

Trusted Mattress Company

A trusted and certified brand understands what a customer requires and manufactures the product in accordance with international standards. Choose brands that have earned the trust of consumers over decades by maintaining high quality standards. As a result, choose a brand that has been in business for a long time—IANS