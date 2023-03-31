First US ex-president indicted for hush money payments, Donald Trump

New York: Trump's attempt to return to the White House in 2024 has been derailed after he was charged by a grand jury in Manhattan on charges connected to paying off a porn star during his 2016 presidential campaign.

The Republican president, now 76 years old, was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday for allegedly trying to buy the silence of porn star Stormy Daniels by paying her.

It is unclear what offences Trump has been charged with or how many charges there are in the indictment because it is still under secrecy. According to CNN, the ex-president faces more than 30 charges.—Inputs from Agencies