Fire in Gujarat pharma factory; no casualty

Ahmedabad: A major fire broke out in a drug manufacturing factory in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district on Sunday, officials said. There was no report of any casualty so far, they said.

The blaze erupted in the pharmaceutical unit located in Kalol industrial area, an official from the fire department in Gandhinagar said. A call was received about the blaze around 9 am and five fire tenders were rushed there immediately, the official said. "More than five other fire tenders from Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Kalol and Kadi cities were also sent to the spot. Efforts are still on to bring the blaze under control," Gandhinagar fire station officer KJ Gadhavi said. The fire spread fast due to several drums containing a solvent stored in the factory, hence it was taking time to bring it under control, he said. "As per primary information, some workers who were inside the factory came out on time. There is no report of any casualty so far," the official said.—PTI