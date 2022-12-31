Fire in Ahmedabad eye clinic leaves 2 people dead

Ahmedabad (The Hawk): On Saturday, a fire broke out at an eye clinic in Ahmedabad, killing a man and his wife.

Despite the fact that the event occurred in the wee hours of Saturday, the Modi Eye Care Centre didn't become aware of it until around 9.30 a.m., at which point the fire department was notified right away.

The Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES) Chief Fire Officer (CFO) in charge, Jayesh Khadia, told IANS, "Fire control room had received fire call at 9.45 a.m. As the call was from a hospital, all fire tankers from nearby fire stations were rushed, but when the fire team arrived, it did not find any flame in the hospital.

"The hospital was completely filled with smoke. Two bodies were discovered by a fire crew from the hospital.

He said, "Mainly, it appeared that the fire had started at 3.30 in the morning and it had extinguished on its own."

The couple, who went by the names of Naresh Parghi and his wife Hansa, worked at the hospital and resided there.

Smoke inhalation was presumably the couple's cause of death. But only the FSL team, according to Khadia, can reveal the true cause of death.

(Inputs from Agencies)