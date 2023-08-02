Fire breaks out in commercial complex in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: On Wednesday, a massive fire ripped through a commercial complex in Habsiguda. According to the officials, there were no casualties.

Around 9 a.m., a fire that started in a restaurant on the second floor of the four-storey building and spread to the garment showroom on the first floor, according to the police.

With the help of 10 fire vehicles, firefighters were able to put out the fire. However, dense smoke continued to pour out of the building.

Panic ensued after the fire disaster. As a safety measure, police closed down a nearby filling station.

Traffic on the major thoroughfare between Uppal and Secunderabad was snarled as a result of the incident.

Senior members of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) went to the scene and started an investigation.

Early on Tuesday morning, a fire broke out in a garment warehouse in the Hasan Nagar area on the outskirts of the city. The fire gutted the godown in the two-storey building. There were no casualties.

Firefighters stopped the fire from spreading to houses nearby.

Accidents have occurred often in the city of Secunderabad during the past few months. On July 9, a fire broke out at a garment store in Palika Bazar, Secunderabad.

On March 15, a massive fire ripped through a multi-story building in Secunderabad, killing six people.

On January 19 at Nallagutta on Ministers Road, a major fire broke out in a garment storeon, killing three workers. The fire in the six-story commercial building burned for two days. After some time, the structure was torn down by the municipal authority.

In September last year, eight persons were killed and nine others injured in a hotel.

A major fire broke out at Ruby Pride Luxury Hotel following an explosion in an e-bike showroom located in the basement of the five-storied building near Passport Office.—Inputs from Agencies