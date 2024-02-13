Fire breaks out at Pune Railway Junction Yard; no casualties reported

Fire Engulfs Train Coach at Pune Railway Junction; Pune Fire Department Springs into Action with Four Brigade Vehicles; No Casualties Reported; Similar Incident Occurred at Sassoon Hospital Earlier

Pune: A fire broke out at the coach of the train stationed at pune-railway-junction">Pune Railway Junction Yard on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, officials said.

According to the Pune Fire Department, the fire broke around 2 a.m. on Tuesday. "After significant efforts, the blaze was brought under control with the assistance of four fire brigade vehicles and personnel," the officials said.

No injuries or casualties have been reported, they added.

Earlier, a fire broke out at Sassoon Hospital in Pune, Maharashtra on Friday.

No casualties or injuries were reported due to the incident.

—ANI