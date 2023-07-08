Fire breaks out at godown in Delhi

New Delhi: On Saturday morning, a fire department official reported a massive fire at a cosmetics warehouse in the Azad Market area of Delhi. Fortunately, no one suffered injuries in the fire.

Director of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg has revealed that on Saturday morning around 9:30 a.m., a fire call was received from a godown in Azadpur Market near the Pratap Nagar Metro station. "A total of eight fire tenders were rushed to the site. No injuries/casuality were reported and flames were doused within two hours," said another DFS official.—Inputs from Agencies