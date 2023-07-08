    Menu
    States & UTs

    Fire breaks out at godown in Delhi

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    July8/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: On Saturday morning, a fire department official reported a massive fire at a cosmetics warehouse in the Azad Market area of Delhi. Fortunately, no one suffered injuries in the fire.

    Director of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg has revealed that on Saturday morning around 9:30 a.m., a fire call was received from a godown in Azadpur Market near the Pratap Nagar Metro station. "A total of eight fire tenders were rushed to the site. No injuries/casuality were reported and flames were doused within two hours," said another DFS official.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :States & UTsTags :fire at a cosmetics warehouse Azad Market Cosmetics warehouse DFS Delhi Fire Service
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in