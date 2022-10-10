FIR filed after teacher kills student by beating him

Greater Noida (The Hawk): An FIR has been launched against an absconding teacher suspected of murdering a kid at a private school in Greater Noida's Gautam Buddha Nagar.

According to authorities, the 12-year-old victim was a student in class five at the Captain Sanwalia Public School on the Bambawad-Mahavad route.

Soren, the accused instructor, had instructed pupils to prepare a topic for a test on October 6.

The next day, when the victim was unable to answer several questions, the accused instructor became enraged and ruthlessly beat the youngster on the head and back, causing him to faint, according to authorities.

The victim was taken to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital in Delhi after being admitted to Naveen Hospital in Dadri.

Doctors eventually discovered that three veins in the boy's brain had burst as a result of the heavy hits.

Late Sunday evening, the person was declared deceased.

The absconding instructor is being sought.

