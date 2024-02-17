Finally, Ousted, For Good. From The Congress party at least six years: Acharya Pramod Krishnam, "bare-chested, thickly bearded, guru-like, magniloquent, cogent, loquacious, temperamental, highly moody, Veda + Vedanta + Hinduism + Sri MadBhagwatGita + Various Types Of Chalisa + Almost all kinds of Tantra expert + Much, Much More Related To Hinduism, its all in and out"...To innumerable many in Delhi, UP, Uttarakhand, MP, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra etc, he is well-known as "alter ego" to Priyanka Gandhi. Perhaps because, he toured UP during last UP assembly electioneering shoulder-to-shoulder with Priyanka Gandhi; its another issue that the Congress lost the very electoral deposits in the UP MLA seats...a hilarious joke, comic on them. The Acharya how ever looked for greener pastures for himself in Modi-camp. He has succeeded in it even while continuing to "overtly praise Priyanka Gandhi assuredly claiming she is the most apt Congress President and not so Rahul Gandhi at all". Now of course, he has been ousted from the Congress for six years. Doesn't matter for him. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Acharya Pramod Krishnam's Kalki Temple in UP on ensuing February 19...Thus, Acharya Pramod Krishnam Finally Ousted From The Congress For Good For Him, frankly confess matter-of-factly "intelligent / intellectual / manouvring / manipulating" insiders.

—Soumitra Bose