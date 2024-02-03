Farmhouse Lease Dispute: Delhi Court Orders Inclusion of Politician Kuldeep Bishnoi as Party in Suit

Patiala House Court Reverses Decision, Includes Politician Kuldeep Bishnoi as Party in Farmhouse Lease Dispute

New Delhi: The Patiala House Court in Delhi has issued an order to include Haryana Politician Kuldeep Bishnoi as a party in a lawsuit filed against Seth Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., a company owned by Bishnoi's family.



This decision marks a reversal from a previous ruling by the same court, which had earlier directed the removal of Kuldeep Bishnoi's name from the list of parties involved. The Additional District Judge Satyabrata Panda, in an order dated January 31, allowed the plaintiff's review application. The court stated that it is relevant to include Kuldeep Bishnoi as a party to determine any personal liability as the Director, especially in assessing damages related to wrongful possession post the lease termination.



The plaintiff, represented by Advocate Sumit Gehlot from Fidelegal Advocates and Solicitors, alleges that despite the expiration of the two-year lease on May 20, 2013, Kuldeep Bishnoi did not vacate the Farm House located in Westend Green, Rajokari, New Delhi, which was leased for his residential use. The property had previously served as the registered office/headquarters of Kuldeep Bishnoi's political party, Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC).



The dispute arose when, after the lease period ended, Bishnoi allegedly continued to occupy the premises illegally, prompting the owner to file a lawsuit in 2015. The court, on September 3, 2020, directed Seth Enterprises/Kuldeep Bishnoi to vacate the Farm House and return possession to the owner.



In a subsequent order on October 29, 2022, the Patiala House Court directed Bishnoi's family-owned company to pay a rent of Rs. 3,75,00,568/-, a decision that was later challenged in the Delhi High Court. On January 17, 2023, the Delhi High Court instructed Seth Enterprises to deposit 50% of the amount as per the trial court's order on October 29, 2022, before the Trial Court, in two installments.



The owner's review application argued that issues related to damages against Kuldeep Bishnoi were framed on February 18, 2016, and should be subject to a trial. It was further contended that the property, intended for Kuldeep Bishnoi's residence, suffered damages, including tunneling, additional gate installations, and damage to walls, as per the Court Commissioner's inspection report.



Kuldeep Bishnoi, a four-time MLA from the Haryana Legislative Assembly and the son of the late three-time Chief Minister of Haryana, Bhajan Lal, is a prominent political figure. Currently, his sons, BJP MLA Bhavya Bishnoi and Chaitanya Bishnoi, serve as directors in M/s. Seth Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. Kuldeep Bishnoi, along with his father Ch. Bhajan Lal, founded Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC (BL)) in 2007.

