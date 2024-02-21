Farmers' protest: 21-year-old farmer killed in clash with Haryana security personnel in Khanauri

21-year-old Farmer Subhkaran Singh Killed in Violent Clash. Haryana Police Deploy Tear Gas and Rubber Bullets. Protest Resumes Amidst Tensions Over MSP and Debt Waiver.

Chandigarh: A 21-year-old farmer was killed and a few others injured following a clash between security personnel and protesting farmers at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border.

Farmer leaders said this was the first death in clashes since the 'Delhi Chalo' march began on February 13.



The victim has been identified as Subhkaran Singh (21), a resident of Baloke village in Punjab's Bathinda district, farmer leader Baldev Singh Sirsa said.



Patiala-based Rajindra Hospital's medical superintendent H S Rekhi told reporters that three people, one of them dead, were brought to the hospital from the Khanauri border point. He (Singh) had an injury to his head, Rekhi said and added that condition of the other two is stable.



Farmers in Khanauri, one of the two protest sites on the Punjab-Haryana border, claimed that Haryana police personnel fired rubber bullets, besides tear gas shells to disperse protesters.



Tear gas shells were fired to disperse farmers from Punjab at Shambhu and Khanauri border points as they tried to move towards barricades stalling their protest march to Delhi.

On Wednesday, the Haryana Police fired tear gas shells to disperse farmers from Punjab at Shambhu and Khanauri border points as they tried to move towards barricades stalling their protest march to Delhi.



Thousands farmers resumed their agitation two days after the fourth round of talks with the government over their demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm debt waiver, failed.



Heavy earthmoving equipment, including excavators, and modified tractors were seen at the protest sites, with police cautioning that these might be used to break barricades and cause harm to security personnel.

—PTI