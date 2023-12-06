Extensive Preparations Done For Global Investors Summit, Says Uttarakhand DGP Abhinav Kumar

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar, ahead of the Global Investors Summit (GIS) in the state, said on Wednesday that extensive preparations have been done for the big event.

"CM has organised a Global Investors Summit for the industrial development of the state. Extensive preparations were going on for this for months. The final event will be held on December 8-9 in Dehradun," said DGP Kumar.

"Large numbers of investors and industrialists will come to the Summit from across the country as well as the world. Prime Minister himself is coming to its inauguration. Union Home Minister is coming to the closing ceremony," he added.

The Uttarakhand DGP further mentioned that elaborate security arrangements have been made considering the security threat of the PM and Home Minister and considering the participation and interest in the event.

"Around 600 Police personnel will be deployed under one DIG for security. We have also held meetings with other agencies. I am confident that Uttarakhand Police will leave no stone unturned in making this Summit successful as envisioned by the Chief Minister," said DGP Kumar. Earlier, on Friday, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, while addressing the Social Media Influencers Meet ahead of the Global Investors Summit, said that Uttarakhand is one of the safest states in the country in terms of law and order and is most suitable for investment.

"We went to many places in the country and abroad regarding the Investors Summit from where we got a very good response. So far investment proposals worth Rs 2 lakh crore have been signed," Dhami said, adding that the maximum focus of the state government is on employment generation. The Uttarakhand CM, further during the Social Media Influencers Meet, called upon everyone to spread the word about this event in the country and the world through their means so that Destination Uttarakhand, Global Investors Summit becomes trending everywhere.

The Global Investors Summit is to be held in Dehradun on December 8-9. The 2-day long Investors Summit will be a platform for business delegations, corporate leaders, academia, Innovators and Government leadership from across the globe, to collectively explore business opportunities and partnerships in the state of Uttarakhand. Participation of 5,000+ delegates (both national and international) is expected at the summit. According to the Uttarakhand Government it's 15plus investor-friendly sectoral policies, good governance initiatives, enabling regulatory environment and sustainable practices will be showcased at the Summit. Summit will also host Business-to-Business (B2B) and Government-to-Business (G2B) meetings to support and aid in better decision-making for its investors.

The Summit will also provide opportunities for exhibitors and private and public organizations to collaborate and showcase cutting-edge technologies, innovations, and future trends. Summit sectoral sessions will enable genuine and comprehensive discussions on industry challenges and opportunities. —ANI