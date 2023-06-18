Expert panel to be formed to prepare blueprint for Bengaluru's development: Karnataka Deputy CM

Bengaluru: On Saturday, D K Shivakumar, the deputy chief minister of Karnataka, announced the formation of a committee of experts to create a master plan or blueprint for the city of Bengaluru's entire growth within the next six months.

Shivakumar, who is also in charge of Bengaluru Development, recently convened a meeting with leaders from various fields to discuss the future of the state capital under the banner of "Brand Bengaluru." Among the suggestions that came out of the meeting were the construction of "tunnel roads" within the city and the development of satellite towns.

"After rounds of consultations, we will constitute a committee of government officials and those willing to contribute from the private, to prepare a blueprint, a master plan for Bengaluru in six months," said Shivakumar.—Imputs from Agencies