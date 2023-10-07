Excise police case: Sanjay Singh's close associate Vivek Tyagi arrives at ED office

New Delhi [India]: Vivek Tyagi, an alleged close associate of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh, on Saturday arrived at the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

The three associates of Singh to have been summoned by the central agency on Saturday are are Vivek Tyagi, Sarvesh Mishra and Kanwarbir Singh.

On Friday, Sarvesh Mishra arrived at the ED office saying, "Truth will triumph".

The probe agency has alleged that Sarvesh received Rs 2 crore on two occasions on behalf of Singh at the latter's residence.

Tyagi, the personal assistant of the AAP MP, was allegedly offered a stake in the business interest of the accused Amit Arora's firm Aralias Hospitality.

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested Singh after day-long questioning at his Delhi residence.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday sent Singh to ED remand till Octobe in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case.

Senior advocate Mohit Mathur, appearing for Singh, said, "The investigation in this case continues and will never end. Dinesh Arora, who is a star witness, was made an accused earlier by both agencies but later turned approver in the case."

Singh's lawyer opposed the ED's remand plea saying that demanding 10 days was "an absurd position for someone who is not involved in the matter at all".

Meanwhile, before appearing in the court, Singh said that his arrest was "Modiji's injustice" adding that 'he would lose the election".

This was the second high-profile arrest in the case after former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

Notably, Singh is the third prominent AAP leader, after Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, to be arrested by a central agency.

