Excise Department Seizes 106000 Liters Of Illegal Liquor

Shimla (The Hawk): Task force constituted by the State Taxes and Excise Department carried out a major action on the basis of secret information in the forests of Toka Nagla and Khara of Paonta Sahib Tehsil of district Sirmaur.

The team headed by Deputy Commissioner State Taxes and Excise Himanshu Panwar raided two places in the Khara forests of Paonta Sahib tehsil and where about 98000 litres of illegal liquor in Toka Nagla was seized under the Excise Act whihc was destroyed as per rules. While searching in the Khara forest, 8000 liters of illegal liquor was destroyed.

Following the legal process on the spot by the team, the drums, tarpaulins and other materials used were video graphed.

State Taxes and Excise Commissioner Yunus informed that strict action is being taken against illicit liquor in the state by the task force during the Model Code of Conduct. Every vehicle is being searched intensively in the border areas and suspicious places are being inspected. He said surprise inspection is being done under the Excise Act in different parts of the state. Every effort is being made to stop any activity related to illicit/ illegal liquor. Instructions have been issued to the officials that strict action should be taken against the culprits.