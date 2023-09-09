Ex-Raj Minister Gudha joins Shiv Sena's Shinde faction

Jaipur: Former minister and Congress MLA from Rajasthan's Udaipurwati constituency Rajendra Gudha, who had launched a front against the state government over the Lal Diary, on Saturday joined the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena.

He joined the party in his native village Gudha (Neemkathana) in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

He has been given the responsibility of coordinator.

Shinde welcomed Gudha into the party by presenting him a Shiv Sena scarf.

Gudha had earlier also worked in the BSP and Congress.

Shinde said that the public will answer for what Gehlot did.

"What mistake did Gudha do? Is it a crime to support the truth? You had raised your voice about law and order and atrocities against women in Rajasthan."

Shinde said that Gudha left the ministerial post, but did not leave the truth.

"Rajendra Gudha is welcome in the Shiv Sena. Whenever Gudha came to Maharashtra, he used to worry about the Rajasthanis living there. We will take care of every Rajasthani living in Maharashtra.

"Like you (Gudha), I had also left the post of minister. I had left the post of minister for the thoughts and ideals of Bala Saheb. Rajendra Gudha left the post of minister for truth. Law and order should be strong in Rajasthan," he added.

Gudha had raised questions regarding law and order in the Assembly in July when he was a Minister.

In the Assembly, when Congress MLAs raised the issue of Manipur violence and women roaming naked, he hit back and said that Rajasthan is first in the matter of rape.

