Ex-police officer's wife is detained after being convicted of murdering a UP BJP leader

Lucknow (The Hawk): A former corporator was nabbed by the Lucknow police at the Indiranagar metro station in connection with the 2004 murder of a BJP politician.

The arrest occurred late Sunday evening.

Alka Mishra, a former corporator, is the wife of a former DIG. She was in police custody, but on December 9, when the court found her guilty of murder, she managed to escape.

Following this, an arrest warrant without bail was issued for her.

The court will determine the severity of the punishment on Monday.

Alka Mishra, wife of former prisons DIG P.K. Mishra, is suspected of the 2004 murder of BJP politician Malti Sharma.

Malti Sharma was fatally shot on June 7 night. The next morning, her body was discovered near a nullah in the Sarvoday Nagar neighbourhood.

She was last seen with officer Raj Kumar Rai, who was subsequently apprehended in Delhi. According to his evidence, authorities detained property trader Deepa Singh and Alka Mishra.

Rai was accused with murder, while Alka Mishra and Deepa Singh were charged under Indian Penal Code section 120 (b) (conspiracy).

Alka Mishra and Malti Sharma were political and commercial competitors, with Sharma seeking Mishra's elimination.

The police stated they had irrefutable proof that Rai was in continual contact with Mishra since the night of the murder and that the crime was carried out at her demand.

Vijay Raj Singh, assistant commissioner of police in Ghazipur (Indiranagar), stated that a local court found Alka Mishra and four others guilty of murdering Malti Sharma on December 9, but she managed to flee.

"Consequently, an NBW was issued in her name and an arrest was made. Monday, she will be brought before the court "he stated.

