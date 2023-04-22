Ex-JK guv Satya Pal Malik, Khap leaders protest at Delhi police station; cops deny arrest

New Delhi: Officials said that former governor Satya Pal Malik, who has been called by the CBI over an alleged insurance'scam' in Jammu and Kashmir, and some Khap leaders staged a protest at a police station here on Saturday after they were denied permission to hold a meeting at a park in south Delhi.

However, according to Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order-Zone II) Sagar Preet Hooda, 24 persons were detained for refusing to leave the park and freed at roughly 3 p.m.

When asked why he had been prevented from feeding Khap leaders at the park, Malik claimed he and his followers had gone to the R K Puram Police Station to lodge a complaint. The cops said that everyone exited the station at 2:30.—Inputs from Agencies