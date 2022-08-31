Ex-BSP MLA's Property Attached In UP District

Aurraiya: The police in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiyya district have attached the property of former BSP legislator Shekhar Tiwari, who is serving a life sentence in the 2008 murder of PWD engineer Manoj Kumar Gupta.

Tiwari, along with his associates, had allegedly killed Gupta in Auraiyya on December 25, 2008, after he refused to pay donations for the then Chief Minister Mayawati's birthday celebrations in December 2008.

Thereafter, Tiwari surrendered in 2009 and was later sent to jail. He was also booked under the Gangster Act. In May 2011, Tiwari, was sentenced to life imprisonment along with nine others on charges of kidnapping and murdering Gupta.

Tiwari's wife Vibha was also sentenced to a 30-month jail term on charges of destroying evidence.

In the midst of the ongoing hearing regarding the registered case of the gangster, the exercise of attaching the property took place, following the order given by the court of the district judge.

Subsequently, an announcement was made by the police and administration to attach 0.8 hectares belonging to Tiwari in Umarsana Mouje village of Auraiyya. The cost of the land has been estimated to be around Rs 47.49 lakhs.

Circle Officer Sadar, Surendra Nath Yadav, said that in the Gangster Act case against Tiwari, the court has ordered to attach the land.

"The land will remain in the possession of Sadar tehsil till further orders," he added. —IANS