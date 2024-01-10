EU Report Highlights Anti-India Sentiments during Maldives' 2023 Presidential Elections

EU Report Reveals Anti-India Sentiments and Election Flaws in Maldives' 2023 Presidential Polls: Lack of Transparency and Misinformation Tactics Highlighted

London: An EU report on Maldives' 2023 presidential elections reveals concerning tactics used by the ruling coalition, Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) and People's National Congress (PNC). The report points to the deployment of anti-India sentiments and disinformation strategies during the electoral campaigns, as disclosed by the European Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) following their observations during the September 9 and 30 elections.



The coalition's campaign was observed to revolve around instilling fears of Indian influence within the nation, using derogatory language and spreading anti-Indian sentiments. The EU EOM highlighted instances of misinformation attempts online to amplify these sentiments, including concerns about the presence of Indian military personnel in the country.



Furthermore, the report shed light on the lack of transparency in political fundraising and financial expenditure, as well as the media's political biases and potential information manipulation on social media platforms.



The election, in which incumbent president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih sought re-election, ultimately saw Mohamed Muizzu from the Opposition PPM-PNC coalition emerge victorious with 54 percent of the votes.



While acknowledging the well-administered nature of the elections by the Elections Commission of Maldives (ECM), Chief Observer Nacho Sánchez Amor emphasized certain shortcomings. These included the underrepresentation of women in both the political competition and election administration, alongside prevalent issues like vote-buying and misuse of public office.



The EU EOM outlined 20 recommendations in their report aimed at enhancing future elections in Maldives. These suggestions encompass initiatives for fact-checking to counter misinformation and measures to promote greater female representation in public and political spheres.



The report surfaces amidst a recent controversy involving India summoning the High Commissioner of Maldives over derogatory posts made by three deputy ministers following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshwadeep. The Maldives government clarified that these remarks were personal and did not reflect official government views.

