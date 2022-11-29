Etawah railway station, official suspended for SP candidate campaign slogans

Etawah (The Hawk): In response to some individuals using the North Central Railway's public address system to shout support for Dimple Yadav, the Samajwadi Party's (SP) candidate for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha byelection, the North Central Railway has suspended a senior employee.

A few people entered the Etawah railway station's information desk two days ago, shouting "Dimple Yadav Zindabad" and pleading with voters to support her in the December 5 by-election.

Mansa Munda, a senior official of the commercial section who was on duty, has been suspended, according to CPRO of North Central Railway Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay.

Ten people have been named in a FIR in relation to the incident.

Dimple Yadav, the spouse of SP President Akhilesh Yadav, is running in the byelection for the Lok Sabha that was called after Mulayam Singh Yadav's passing in October.

(Inputs from Agencies)