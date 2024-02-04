England Ends Day 3 at 67-1 Against India, Aiming for Historic 399-Run Chase

England faces an uphill battle in the second Test against India, chasing a challenging 399-run target. Opener Ben Duckett's departure adds pressure as Zak Crawley and Rehan Ahmed strive to bridge the 332-run gap

Visakhapatnam: On the day of the second Test between England and India England ended their pursuit of a challenging target of 399 with a score of 67 1. Ben Duckett, the opening batsman was caught by stumper KS Bharat off Ravichandran Ashwins delivery losing his wicket at 28 runs. Currently at the crease are Zak Crawley (29) and Rehan Ahmed (9) requiring a 332 runs for victory.





Shubman Gill made a comeback with a well timed century scoring 104 runs off 147 deliveries. Indias second innings saw contributions from all rounders Axar Patel (45) and Ashwin (29) taking their total to 255. The partnership between Gill and Axar added 89 runs to Indias lead while Ashwin played aggressively.





Englands left arm spinner Tom Hartley performed well by taking four crucial wickets. In their innings England were dismissed for 253 with Jasprit Bumrah claiming six wickets. India had set a target of 396 runs.





With England facing the task of chasing down a record breaking target of 399 and India asserting control over the game the second Test promises to be an intense battle, in this ongoing series.



Brief scores: India 1st innings: 396 all out England 1st innings: 253 all out India 2nd innings: 255 all out in 78.3 overs (Shubman Gill 104, Axar Patel 45; Tom Hartley 4/77, Rehan Ahmed 3/88).



England 2nd innings: 67 for one in 14 overs (Zak Crawley 29 batting; R Ashwin 1/8).