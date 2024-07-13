Zimbabwe post modest 152/7 against India in 4th T20I

Zimbabwe sets a target of 153 runs for India in the fourth T20I of the series, thanks to a strong opening partnership between Wessly Madhevere and Tadiwanashe Marumani, and a crucial knock by skipper Sikandar Raza.

Harare [Zimbabwe]: A fine half-century opening partnership between Wessly Madhevere and Tadiwanashe Marumani and a crucial knock by skipper Sikandar Raza helped Zimbabwe put a modest 152/7 on the board in the fourth T20I of the five-match series against India at Harare on Saturday.

India needs to score 153 runs to secure an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series.

Put to the field first by India, Zimbabwe was off to a fine start as openers Wessly Madhevere and Tadiwanashe Marumani attacked Indian bowlers well in the powerplay.

Debutant pacer Tushar Deshpande faced the worst of it as the duo hit him for some classy fours, including three by Madhevere himself.

At the end of six overs of powerplay, Zimbabwe was 44/0, with Marumani (18*) and Madhevere (19*) unbeaten.

In 7.1 overs, Zimbabwe crossed the 50-run mark without losing a wicket.

Abhishek Sharma's part time spin struck for India as a fine catch by Rinku Singh near the boundary got India the wicket of Marumani for 32 in 31 balls, with three fours. Zimbabwe was 63/1 in 8.4 overs.

Rinku plucked another fine catch as the second wicket went to Shivam Dube, as Madhevere was dismissed for 25 in 24 balls, with four boundaries. Zimbabwe was 67/2 in 10 overs.

Brian Bennett was joined by skipper Sikandar Raza. The partnership between them was brief as Washington Sundar got Bennett caught for nine in 14 balls. Zimbabwe was 92/3 in 13.4 overs.

In the very next over, Ravi Bishnoi ran out Jonathan Campbell for three runs in three balls. Zimbabwe was 96/4 in 14.4 overs.

At the end of 15 overs, Zimbabwe was 98/4, with Raza (21*) and Dion Myers (1*) unbeaten.

Zimbabwe reached the 100-run mark in 15.2 overs.

The 17th over bowled by Khaleel Ahmed was a pressure reliever for Zimbabwe as thanks to two fours and a six by skipper Raza, Zimbabwe got 18 runs from it, taking the score to 129/4.

Deshpande came for his third over in the 19th over and got the important scalp of Raza for 46 in 28 balls, with two fours and three sixes. Skipper Shubman Gill took a fine catch, bringing the score to 141/5 in 18.3 overs.

In the final over, Khaleel got the scalp of Myers for 12 in 13 balls, via caught and bowl dismissal mode. Zimbabwe was 147/6 in 19.1 overs.

Zimbabwe reached the 150-run mark in 19.4 overs.

Zimbabwe ended their innings at 152/7 in their 20 overs, with Faraz Akram (4*) unbeaten.

Khaleel (2/32) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Dube, Abhishek, Sundar, and Deshpande got a wicket each.

—ANI