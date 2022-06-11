Encounter breaks out in J-K's Kulgam

Earlier on Tuesday, four terrorists were eliminated by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir in three different encounters within 24 hours.

Kulgam: An encounter has started in Kulgam, informed the police officials on Saturday. The encounter broke out in the Khandipora area. "Encounter has started at Khandipora area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted the Kashmir zone police.

Earlier on Tuesday, four terrorists were eliminated by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir in three different encounters within 24 hours. Of the terrorists killed during the period, three belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LET) and one was affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen, said the sources, adding two of them are Pakistanis and two are locals. Hanzula and Tufail belonged to Lahore, Pakistan; Ishtiaq Lone hailed from Tral, Awantipora and Nadeem belonged to Kulgam.—ANI