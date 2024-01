Emmanuel Macron selects Gabriel Attal as the successor to Elisabeth Borne, marking a pivotal change in French leadership. The expected statement from the Elysee presidential office holds promise for insights into this significant political shift.

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron has reportedly chosen Gabriel Attal, a trusted confidant, as the country's new prime minister, as revealed by RTL radio and BFM TV on Tuesday. Attal steps in to fill the shoes of Elisabeth Borne, who tendered her resignation on Monday.



An official announcement from the Elysee presidential office is anticipated later today, shedding more light on this significant political development.

