Embassy Staffer Arrested in Moscow for Sharing 'Confidential' Information with ISI: UP ATS

Indian Embassy Staffer in Moscow Arrested for Espionage, Accused of Sharing Classified Information with ISI

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) : The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Police has apprehended a staff member from the Indian Embassy in Moscow on charges of allegedly divulging 'confidential' information to Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, as per an official statement released on Sunday.



Satendra Siwal, hailing from Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh, was taken into custody by the ATS for his purported involvement in activities against India. The statement revealed that Siwal had shared crucial confidential information, particularly pertaining to strategic initiatives of the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Indian military establishment, in exchange for financial remuneration.



Having served in the Ministry of External Affairs, Siwal held the position of IBSA (India-Based Security Assistant) at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Russia, since 2021, the statement added.



According to the statement, Siwal was summoned to the ATS field unit in Meerut, where he reportedly admitted to his involvement during questioning. An FIR has been filed in connection with the case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).



Further details on the matter are awaited.



