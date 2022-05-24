Elderly couple killed in road accident in UP

Fatehpur: An elderly couple was killed here on Monday after their moped was hit by a speeding truck, police said. The deceased have been identified as Shivgopal Soni (72) and his wife Urmila Devi (69). Both of them died on the spot, they said. Station House Officer of Hussainganj police station Ranveer Singh said the accident took place on the Banda-Bahraich road when the speeding truck hit the moped. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, the police said. The truck has been seized and efforts are being made to nab its driver, they said.—PTI