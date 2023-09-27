Eight injured in explosion in J&K factory, police rule out terror angle

Srinagar: At least eight labourers were injured after an explosion occurred in a factory in South Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said on Wednesday, adding that there was no terror link in the case.



The explosion occurred in a cement mix settling vibration machine in Anantnag.



The police have ruled out any terror link into this case, the officials said.

"An explosion occurred in the cement mix settling vibration machine, adjacent portable generator and tin can of oil being carried with labourers in a load carrier at Larkipora Anantnag," police said.



"Eight labourers injured with burn injuries being treated at hospital."



Police said all the injured are stable and no terrorist angle was observed.



Police have started the investigation.

—IANS