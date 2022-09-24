Education Minister Honors Board Toppers

Haridwar (The Hawk): The meritorious students who secured first 25 positions in the priority list of Uttarakhand School Education Council's High School and Intermediate Examination 2022 at Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Mayapur, Haridwar were rewarded and honored by the Indian Education Committee, Uttarakhand today. Like every year, this year also the students of Vidya Bharati schools have secured maximum number of positions in the merit list of the state. The program started with the Chief Guest, Education and Health Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat ji, Vidya Bharati National Co-Organization Minister, Hon'ble Yatindra Sharma, Program President Dr. NS Bhandari ji, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Pracharak Shri Yudhveer ji, and Vidya Bharti's State Inspector Dr. Vijaypal Singh ji by lighting a lamp in front of Maa Saraswati collectively.

The guests present in the program were introduced and welcomed by Dr. Vijaypal Singh ji. The role of the program was presented by Shri Rajnikant Shukla, Minister of Indian Education Committee, Uttarakhand. Taking the program forward, the sisters of the school welcomed the guests with the group song Hum Honge Kaamyaab.

In this year's high school council examination, 62 students of Vidya Bharati secured first 25 positions and in intermediate council examination, 35 students secured first 25 positions.

Raveena Koranga, sister of Vivekananda Vidya Mandir Inter College Mandalsera, Bageshwar, ranked third in the merit list of the state, Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Chinyalisaur Uttarkashi in the high school council examination * Review * and Mai Govind Giri Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College Belni Rudraprayag Sister Tanuja got sixth rank, Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College Chinyalisaur Uttarkashi's sister Tanuja got seventh rank, Vivekananda Vidya Mandir Inter College Mandalsera Bageshwar's sister Kumkum Choubey got eighth rank, Kholiya Vivekananda Vidya Mandir Inter College Garuda Bageshwar's brother Abhay Upadhyay got eighth rank , Bhaiya Rajkamal Prasad of Vivekananda Vidya Mandir Inter College Ranidhara Almora got 9th rank and Ramlal Singh Chauhan Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College Jaspur Udham Singh Nagar Bhaiya Devesh Singh got 10th rank and Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College Mayapur in Intermediate examination Sister of Diya Rajput ranked first in the merit list of the state, Vivekananda Vidya Mandir Inter College Mandalsera, Bageshwar's brothers Sumit Singh Mehta and Ramlal Singh H Chouhan Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College Jaspur Udham Singh Nagar's brother Darshit Chauhan ranked third in the state's merit list, Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College Chinyalisaur's brother Vipin Singh, Ramlal Singh Chauhan Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College Jaspur's sister Asana Ansari, Saraswati Balika Vidya Mandir Inter College Kashipur's sister Shalini and Shri Ramchandra Singh Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College Jaspur's sister and Varandeep Kaur Saini got 5th rank, Shri Ramchandra Singh Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College Jaspur's sister Shreya Chaudhary got 8th rank, Saraswati Balika Vidya Sister Khushi of Mandir Inter College Kashipur got 9th rank, Brother Mohit Joshi of Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College Khatima got 10th rank. Eight brothers and sisters from Vidya Bharati affiliated schools made their place in the top 10 of the high school merit list and 10 brothers and sisters from Intermediate made their place in the top 10.