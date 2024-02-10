ED registers money laundering case against Sameer Wankhede

Money Laundering Case Registered Against Former Mumbai NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case against Sameer Wankhede, the former zonal director of Mumbai's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), officials said on Saturday.

In addition to Wankhede, three other NCB officers have been summoned for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

"ED registered a case against former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. ED has now started an investigation into the money laundering case against Sameer Wankhede. ED has also summoned three NCB officers for questioning," said the Enforcement Directorate.

Last year, the CBI booked Wankhede for allegedly demanding Rs 25 crore as a bribe for not framing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-crime case. The agency said that the deal was closed for Rs 18 crore, adding that Wankhade's assets were not proportionate to his known sources of income.

Other corruption charges against Sameer Wankhede and other NCB officials were also in process. The FIR copy said he was not able to justify expenses made during his foreign visit.



Wankhede has alleged that he was being punished for being a patriot.

Wankhede raided Cordelia Cruise and arrested actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, in an alleged drug case.

—ANI