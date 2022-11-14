ED detains Nair and Boinpally in the Delhi Excise Policy case

New Delhi (The Hawk): In connection with an investigation into the Delhi Excise Policy scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday detained businessman Abhishek Boinpally and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) media marketing coordinator Vijay Nair under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The two had previously been taken into custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and held there while being questioned. Later in the day, the court was prepared to hear arguments regarding their request for release.

Boinpally was detained by the CBI for his role in the creation and execution of the GNCTD of Delhi's excise policy.

Boinpally, a well-known businessman from Hyderabad, came up during the course of the inquiry. He was asked to participate in the investigation but refused to work with the investigators and allegedly tried to mislead them. The FIR did not include his name.

The CBI made its first arrest of Nair, a businessman with a Jor Bagh office in Delhi.

(Inputs from Agencies)