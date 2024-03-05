    Menu
    ED attaches assets worth Rs 12.7 crore of Shajahan Sheikh in money laundering case

    The Hawk
    March5/ 2024
    ED attaches Rs 12.78 crore assets of suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, including properties and bank accounts in Kolkata and Sandeshkhali under PMLA, amidst allegations of attacking ED team.

    Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shajahan

    New Delhi/Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it has attached property worth Rs 12.78 crore of suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh including bank deposits, an apartment, and agricultural and fishery land in Sandeshkhali and Kolkata.

    A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach these assets, the agency said in a statement.

    https://twitter.com/dir_ed/status/1765010330785079635?

    In a post on X, the agency said, "ED Kolkata has provisionally attached movable and immovable assets worth Rs 12.78 Crore in the form of 14 immovable properties like apartment, agriculture land, land for fishery, land & building etc in Gram Serberia, Sandeshkhali and Kolkata and two bank accounts under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 in the matter of Shahjahan Seikh and others."

    Sheikh's supporters are alleged to have attacked an ED team that went to Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on January 5.

    He was arrested by the West Bengal Police in this case on February 29. The TMC had suspended the strongman from the party after the arrest.

    —PTI

