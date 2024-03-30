    Menu
    ED arrests 3 members of banned PFI in money laundering case

    The Hawk
    March30/ 2024
    ED arrests three PFI members on money-laundering charges, accused of weapons training funding. PFI, banned for terror links, faces further scrutiny.

    New Delhi: Three alleged members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) have been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on money-laundering charges, official sources said on Saturday.

    Abdul Khader Puttur, Anshad Baddrudin and Firoz K were working as physical trainers for the PFI, the sources said, adding that they were arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

    The arrested accused were produced before a special court here on Saturday.

    The agency has accused the three men of 'imparting' weapons training to the PFI cadre and receiving substantial funds from the proscribed organisation for the same.

    The PFI was banned under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by the Centre in September 2022 over its alleged links with terror activities.

    The PFI was formed in 2006 in Kerala. It had its headquarters in Delhi.

    —PTI

