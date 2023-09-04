ECI panel to visit Bhopal today

Bhopal: A panel of the Election Commission of India (ECI) will be on a visit to Bhopal from Monday to Wednesday in view of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls slated to be held later this year.



The panel comprising the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, frequently travels to states where polls are due before announcing the election timetable.



The panel has already been to Chhattisgarh and Mizoram to take stock of the poll preparedness.

Assembly polls will take place in October or November in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram, and Rajasthan.



The tenures of the Legislative Assemblies in Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh will expire in January 2024.

—IANS