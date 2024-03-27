    Menu
    EC issues show-cause notices to Dilip Ghosh, Supriya Shrinate for remarks targeting women

    The Hawk
    March27/ 2024
    The Election Commission reprimands Dilip Ghosh and Supriya Shrinate for inappropriate comments against Mamata Banerjee and Kangana Ranaut, demanding responses by March 29 amidst the parliamentary election campaign.

    Dilip Ghosh and Supriya Shrinate

    New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday issued show-cause notices to BJP leader Dilip Ghosh and Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for their offensive remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kangana Ranaut respectively.

    Ranaut has been fielded by the BJP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha seat for the parliamentary elections.

    Their remarks were 'undignified and in bad taste', the Election Commission (EC) said.

    The poll panel said that prima facie, the two remarks were violative of the Model Code of Conduct and its advisory to political parties to maintain dignity during electioneering.

    The two have been asked to respond to the show-cause notices by March 29 evening.

    —PTI

