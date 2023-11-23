EC issues notice to Rahul Gandhi for 'panauti', pickpocket remarks targeting PM Narendra Modi

EC Slaps Notice on Rahul Gandhi: Controversial Remarks Trigger Action - Congress Leader Faces Model Code Violation Charges, BJP Protests Language Usage in Political Discourse.

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) issued a show-cause notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday for his "panauti", "pickpocket" and loan-waiver remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and asked him to respond by Saturday evening.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had approached the poll panel against the former Congress president, saying it was "unbecoming" of a senior leader to use such language.

The EC reminded Gandhi that the Model Code of Conduct prohibits leaders from making unverified allegations against political rivals. The Congress leader had used those words targeting the prime minister at recent rallies in poll-bound Rajasthan.

—PTI