Earthquake Tremors Felt In Islamabad, Parts Of Balochistan

Islamabad: Earthquake tremors were felt in Islamabad, parts of Balochistan and other areas of Pakistan on Tuesday. According to the US Geological Survey, an earthquake of 5.3 magnitude jolted Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan, which had a depth of 10 km, reports Dawn news.

However, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said the epicentre of the quake was Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region and its depth was 85 km. So far, no casualties have been reported.

Earlier this month, 80 houses collapsed when a 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Aurnaji area in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district, rendering over 200 families homeless, Dawn reported.

The quake also damaged Nali, Zamri, Barang and Nachkan Sonaro Lathi villages in Wadh tehsil. On January 14, an earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale had jolted Islamabad and northern areas of the country.—IANS