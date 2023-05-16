EAM Jaishankar arrives in Belgium on last leg of 3-nation tour

London: On the final stop of his three-nation visit through Bangladesh, Sweden, and Belgium, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo in Brussels on Monday evening.

Jaishankar added that he delivered PM Narendra Modi's greetings to De Croo in person during the meeting, which was also attended by Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industries, and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development and Information Technology.

Jaishankar is in Brussels for Tuesday's inaugural meeting of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council.—Inputs from Agencies